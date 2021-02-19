NAB asks Sindh IGP to provide protection to complainant

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi authorities have asked Sindh IGP to provide protection to a complainant of corruption of billions of rupees by the management of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

In an official letter addressed to IGP Sindh by Additional Director NAB Karachi, on behalf of Director General NAB, Karachi, Najaf Quli Mirza, a copy of which is available with The News, it referred to NAB conducting an inquiry against NICVD officials, and it was brought in their notice that some unscrupulous elements in the health facility are trying to harass and intimidate the complainants and whistle-blowers.

The NAB authorities mentioned receiving a complaint from Dr. Tariq Ahmed Shaikh, former staff officer to Executive Director NICVD, that several FIRs were lodged against him in different cities of Sindh by NICVD officials on false and fabricated pretexts. The said whistleblower is a potential witness in the subject inquiry under process at the Bureau, it said.

Seeking police protection for the complainant, the NAB authorities asked the IGP Sindh to ensure that no further illegal, baseless FIRs are lodged against him again.

Dr. Tariq Sheikh, who was a Medical Officer in the Sindh Health department and private secretary to a Sindh minister, had joined the NICVD in 2016 as Staff Officer but was terminated from the job in September 2020. In October last, NAB Karachi had raised questions with secretary Health Sindh about terminating services of Dr. Tariq Shaikh’s from the NICVD.