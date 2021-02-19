NAB opposes Hamza bail in money-laundering case

LAHORE: The NAB has asked the Lahore High Court to deny post-arrest bail to leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, in a reference about money laundering and illegal assets, saying that there are no extraordinary circumstances that could be invoked to get relief. A two-judge bench seized with the bail petition of Hamza had directed NAB to submit its reply. NAB stated that the court had already dismissed an earlier bail petition of the under-trial prisoner on merit. It said the petitioner had filed the fresh petition for bail on additional grounds of “hardship” and “delay”. Opposing the grounds, the bureau referred to the decisions of the superior courts wherein it had been observed that normally bail was allowed to the accused on the ground of delay only where the delay in the trial or the period of custody of the accused was shocking, unconscionable or inordinate. It pleaded that no such extraordinary circumstances had been found in the case of the petitioner to justify the grounds of the delay or hardship. It also stated that the petitioner had failed to prove his claim of mala fide intention on part of NAB. All the allegations levelled by the petitioner against the bureau had been based on mere assumptions, the reply adds.

It said the petitioner also failed to explain his assets and suspected transactions of huge amounts.

NAB asked the court to dismiss the petition being devoid of any merit. The bench would resume its hearing on the petition on Feb 23.