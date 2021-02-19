FPCCI to rally for country’s economic uplift

LAHORE: Raja Muhammad Anwer, Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has offered full support to representatives of all the chambers in evolving a course of action for local and national economic development. He was speaking to the bigwigs of the industrial sector from all over the country in Rahim Yar Khan. The meeting was hosted by President and Vice President Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, whereas Rauf Mukhtar was the group leader. Representatives from all chambers also attended the meeting. Raja Anwar said the gap between chambers, the government and other stakeholders would be bridged. He said the FPCCI would be raise the sector's concerns and suggestions at the highest platform. Participants of the meeting also attended Cholistan Jeep Rally. Raja Anwer also took part in the symbolic competition with other participants. Later the participants visited the Derawar Fort to attend a Seraiki cultural events. Participants also interacted with the business persons from Arab countries at the event.