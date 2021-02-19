Indian barracks gutted in IIOJ&K

SRINAGAR: In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) at least seven barracks of Indian paramilitary force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) were gutted in a massive fire in Srinagar overnight. According to Kashmir Media Service, officials said that the fire broke out in the camp of 10th battalion of SSB at Batamaloo in Srinagar at around 0300 hours from a barrack and spread in the vicinity. While at least seven barracks were damaged no loss of life was reported in the incident, they said. Reports are also pouring in that the some arms and ammunition were damaged but there was no official confirmation yet.