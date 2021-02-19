Presidential reference: SC statements matter of concern for us, says Sana

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz wants open ballot in Senate elections for which the true procedure of amending the Constitution should be adopted. This was said by PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah in a press conference held at the Model Town Party Secretariat along with PML-N Punjab General Secretary Owais Leghari, Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari and other party leaders on Thursday.

“We also want open ballot elections but with the approval of Parliament,” he said, adding that there should be a parliamentary committee on this issue. “If the government wants to sit, it can come up with a better proposal instead of the agenda of insulting the opposition,” he maintained. “The statements of the Supreme Court in the Senate open ballot presidential reference are a matter of concern for us,” he said and added that only the parliament can amend the Constitution.

“The constitution cannot be amended unless there is a two-thirds majority in the parliament,” Rana said and alleged that the selected rulers want open ballot in Senate elections to save their friends with dual citizenship. He demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan issue results of by-elections on Form 44. He said no polling agent will receive results in by-elections without Form 44 and it is the responsibility of the ECP to provide results on this form. He said presiding officers should give result to sub-polling agents with his signature.

Rana said a presiding officer was lost in his constituency during the last elections. He said to ensure the transparency of elections, the chief election commissioner should strictly implement rules and regulations. He claimed if the elections are fair, the PML-N will win with clear leads. “Our people will not enter the constituency without permission,” he said, adding that the gang of thieves has already been exposed in petrol, electricity, gas, medicine, sugar and wheat scandals. Maryam Nawaz went to both the constituencies and the entire area greeted her, he said, adding that today even two meals a day have become difficult for the common man.

In the next few days when people are about to get electricity bills, they will know what this selected government has done with them, he said. Warning government officials, Rana said they should become employees of the state instead of being slaves of the gang of thieves. He said the government can’t do anything to the officer who talks about law and merit.

Remembering Senator Mushahidullah Khan, he said he was a sympathetic ally of the party. “We are deeply saddened by his demise,” he said and added even the Senate will not be able to forget him and his services for democracy.

Answering a question, he said the PML-N wants Senate elections to be transparent whereas Imran Khan wants to use the Supreme Court in his lousy game. He said the security of polling stations must be done but the police, army and rangers should not be deployed inside.