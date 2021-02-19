‘It’s inevitable that the pandemic will colour people’s experience of watching it’

It was more than 10 years ago that the up-and-coming British filmmaker Oliver Milburn was reading the hit YA book School’s Out Forever. He never could have imagined that a decade later he would be making it into a film that would be more timely than he might ever have dared to think.

Described by its author Scott K. Andrews as “mixing Lord of the Flies with The Hunger Games”, the instalment of the author’s Afterblight Chronicles puts a new twist on the term “post-apocalyptic dystopia”, as it follows a teenage boy who discovers a virus has swept across the globe killing everyone who does not have O-negative blood type, and he must seek refuge in his school.

“I read the book when I was working part time in a library,” says Milburn, who has previously made some horror shorts and one feature called The Harsh Light Of Day. “It was completely random, just saw the cover, thought ‘That looks cool’ and then read it and thought, ‘This is really cool’.

“I could imagine people feeling the way I felt about this book, seeing it on screen and there was an appeal of doing what our producer described as ‘Mad Max in the Home Counties’.

“The scenario gives you licence to have a kind of wild west but in somewhere like rural England. Very few people, no laws — that’s all fun. And then there was something appealing to me, and touching, about doing an apocalyptic story, of which we’ve seen many, but centred around really quite tender teenage themes.

“What’s really at the core of the film was a boy missing his mum, which is so soft, in a way, for a film like that — and trying to do the right thing by her. Like all good genre stuff, that then is a great metaphor for what you do in life. I thought that was a really nice way of exploring a lawless world, what would my mum want me to do?”

The story follows Lee, played by Ladhood actor Oscar Kennedy, a scholarship boy at fancy single-sex school St Mark’s, which is set in the middle of rural England, who gets in big trouble for a prank and expelled from school on the same day the UK government starts talking about closing the border to prevent the spread of a deadly virus.

Starting to sound eerily familiar? Milburn thinks so too.

“When we were developing the film, people didn’t get it, they didn’t get that you could just have a virus. People constantly mentioned zombies, that we should have zombies in it, or a bomb, or a something — they didn’t get the idea of an apocalyptic event, caused purely by a pandemic. Of course now we absolutely could understand that, and everybody gets it.

“I think it’s inevitable that it will colour people’s experience of watching it. I hope that’s for the better — I certainly hope it doesn’t offend anyone who’s had ill relatives and things because that obviously was never the intention.

“Aside from anything else, I think probably a lot of people will spot the things we didn’t get right, like, ‘Why is no one wearing any masks?’

“Which just didn’t occur to me at the time. We actually photoshopped a mask onto one of the news stories that he reads on his phone because we were like, ‘We’ve got to have a mask in here’. That was quite towards the end of the post-production.

“But I could never have predicted it and it is, especially considering how long it took to get to the screen, such a strange coincidence.”

The timeliness strikes 22-year-old Kennedy too. “I remember the first reading of the script and just being instantly drawn in by the fresh take on the apocalypse genre,” the actor says. “I read the synopsis, when it was first sent through, and I thought they were kind of saying in a roundabout way ‘this is like a zombie film’.

“That’s what really took me by surprise in a good way, it’s really refreshing to see it’s just about people learning to survive in amongst each other in this horrible situation. I probably do see a bit of Lee in myself, I think that was one thing that struck me when I read the script.

“I don’t think I was quite as naughty as Lee but I think I definitely was a bit of a class clown, trying to get laughs and generally silly.”

But while Kennedy, who has previously appeared in Great Expectations, Hunted and The White Queen, felt he could relate to Lee, that did not make the prospect of taking on a leading role in a film feel any less daunting.

“I remember when I first got the call saying they wanted me to play lee and I remember being really quite nervous and thinking, is this going to be too much pressure? But that all instantly went away, when I first met Ollie properly after all the audition process, and we went for a coffee and just talked about the film and what he wanted from it, and what he wanted from me.

“He really put my mind at ease, he laid everything out for me, let me know what the process was going to be in terms of making the film and from there, I felt that everyone knew what they were doing and there wasn’t really anything for me to worry about other than turn up and try and do my job as best as I can.”

School’s Out Forever is available for digital download on February 15 and is available on DVD and Blu-ray from April 12.