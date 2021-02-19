Williams exits in tears as Osaka halts record bid

MELBOURNE: Japan’s Naomi Osaka brutally halted Serena Williams’s latest bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title as she set up an Australian Open final with Jennifer Brady on Thursday, while Novak Djokovic ended Aslan Karatsev’s remarkable run and reached another final.

Three-time major-winner Osaka once again proved the American’s nemesis with a one-sided 6-3, 6-4 win which heightened questions about whether Williams, 39, will ever match Margaret Court’s all-time record.

Williams put her hand on her heart as she acknowledged a standing ovation on Rod Laver Arena, and later cut short her post-match press conference in tears, saying: “I’m done.”

The American has lost four Grand Slam finals since winning her 23rd in Melbourne in 2017, and victory over Osaka would have given her a golden opportunity against Brady, who will be playing first major decider.

But US Open champion Osaka has never lost a Slam semi-final and after going 0-2 down in the first set, she reeled off five straight games to take charge against a despairing Williams. “I hit a lot of unforced errors in the first few games, I was just really nervous and scared,” said Osaka. “But then I sort of eased my way into it and the biggest thing for me was having fun.”

Williams lamented a “big error day” and refused to discuss whether it might have been her last Australian Open. “I don’t know,” she said, when asked if her salute to the crowd was a farewell. “If I ever say farewell, I wouldn’t tell anyone.”

Williams’s exit was watched by thousands of fans returning after a state-wide snap coronavirus lockdown, a welcome sight in Rod Laver Arena after five days of matches in front of empty seats. The Australian Open is the first Covid-era Grand Slam to welcome large numbers of fans after last year’s Wimbledon was cancelled, the US Open took place behind closed doors and the French Open was limited to 1,000 a day.

The returning spectators then witnessed more fireworks in Brady’s victory over Karolina Muchova, where the American needed five match points before subduing the Czech 25th seed. America’s Brady eventually prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in 1hr 55min to reach her debut major final against the formidable Osaka.

“My legs are shaking, my heart is racing,” said Brady, 25, who has admitted she hated watching and playing tennis as a child. “My legs felt fresh but they weren’t moving. They felt stuck in mud.”

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic ended the remarkable run of qualifier Aslan Karatsev to reach a ninth Australian Open final. The world number one, who has won the title on each of the eight previous occasions he has reached the semi-finals in Melbourne, claimed his first straight-sets win since the first round, beating the world number 114 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

It was a much-needed comfortable evening for Djokovic after the dramas of his tournament so far, including an abdominal injury suffered in a third-round five-setter against Taylor Fritz and a nail-biting victory over Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals.

He admitted that left him feeling emotionally drained and this was not entirely straightforward, with Karatsev clawing his way back from 1-5 to 4-5 in the second set and forcing Djokovic to save two break points.

The roar let out by the top seed when he clinched the game showed what a big moment it was, and he ended with a run of four games in a row.

Djokovic, who will play in a 28th slam final against either Daniil Medvedev or Rafael Nadal’s conqueror Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday, said: “This is the best I’ve felt in the entire tournament. “(I) felt great, I could swing through the ball, no pain. Best match so far. It came at the right time and I’m thrilled to feel this way. I have two days now. I’ll definitely train one of the next two days. Recovery is priority right now. I’m feeling the ball well, I had enough match play, so right now it’s just gathering all the necessary energy for the most important match.”