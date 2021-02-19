Plastic waste

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This is to draw the attention of the local authorities of Gujranwala to the unhygienic conditions of GT Road. This busy road is covered with piles of single-use plastic bags. These bags often end up choking storm drains. As a result, after a heavy rainfall, the road is usually covered under rainwater for a long period.
The standing water then becomes a breeding ground for all kinds of insects that carry many life-threatening diseases. The authorities need to have a look into this issue and start the maintenance of the area at the earliest.
Mubashra Saleem
Gujranwala