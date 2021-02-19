Vaccines for the rich

According to the chief of the UN, so far 186.5 million doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 have been delivered in 102 countries. But 75 percent of these vaccines have been given out and in only 10 nations, while there are 130 countries which have had no vaccines at all. This simply shows the inequity of the global vaccine programme and the vast difference between delivery to rich and poor countries. The UN chief has pointed out that richer countries have bought up a huge percentage of the vaccines available, leaving few for the poor. He has stressed the need to make things more even and ensure the vaccine is available globally. The UN suggests that richer countries of the world, such as those making up the G-20 bloc, come forward and assist in an effort to ensure that all persons around the world, whether they live in a wealthy country or a poor one, are able to receive the vaccine. The return of the US to WHO should also help the organisation speed up its efforts to deliver vaccines with the US, the previous largest donor to the WHO, bringing in $200 million for the organisation. Trump's withdrawal from the WHO had cut off a large supply of funding for the global health group.

Apart from the power of money and the ability of the rich to acquire more, a problem that exists both at the global level and within countries themselves, there has to be an effort to ensure that the poor can also receive the vaccine without major hassle. Political problems add to the complications in vaccine delivery. There are allegations that China blocked a deal between Taiwan and Pfizer to ensure the country could not receive the vaccine. Politics and economic situations should not be permitted to deny people the vaccine. Richer countries have to assume a role of responsibility and understand that they themselves will be saved only if the rest of the world is safe as well. This means a vaccine for most people over 18 presently on Earth, no matter what their status and no matter where they live. The UN is making its efforts for this. Other countries and other groups of nations need to join in.