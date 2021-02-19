Over 52,000 health workers vaccinated so far: Dr Sultan

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Over 52,000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated so far, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said on Thursday, as the country saw 52 more deaths and 1,272 infections in a 24-hour-period.

In a news conference here, Dr Sultan said the government considers healthcare workers as role models and it proves their trust in the vaccine’s efficacy. He also urged people above the age of 65 to start registering themselves for the vaccine for the second phase, which he said would start from March.

The special assistant said the government had chosen people over 65 years for the next phase as a significant number of the deaths that had occurred due to Covid-19 in Pakistan were people above 65.

The special assistant said that the vaccine that is being used to inoculate the frontline healthcare workers is Sinopharm, and “we recommended that it should not be used for people above 60 years.”

National infections, meanwhile, stood at 24,176 after 1,272 more people tested positive for the disease in a 24-hour-period. Fifty-two patients died in the same period, 48 of whom were in hospitals. Since the epidemic began, a total of 567,261 cases were detected as of Thursday, and 12,488 had died to the virus.