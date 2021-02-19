PTI releases ‘details of millions of rupees transferred from UK to party account’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday released the ‘details of millions of rupees transferred from the UK to the party account’.

According to the PTI Central Department, these details were released by PTI Secretary Overseas Chapters Dr Abdullah Riar. He said Rs88.7 million received from the UK is a slap on the face of drummers of foreign funding from prohibited sources.

Riar said despite shameful and false propaganda campaign, thousands of Pakistanis joined the PTI by spending money from their own pockets and in the UK, about 11,208 overseas Pakistanis joined the PTI this year, who paid 36 pounds each as the membership fee. He explained that the membership fee of foreign branches of PTI was an important and permanent source of finance for the party.

“The membership fee, paid by the workers, has been transferred to the party account through formal channels. Data and details of every worker, who pays for membership are safe. Details of the PTI membership in other countries of the world after the UK will also be released,” he said.

While reacting to these details, petitioner of the PTI Foreign Funding Case and PTI founding member Akbar S Babar said the PTI spokesperson’s latest statement on funds collected from the UK was a laughable attempt to hoodwink the public opinion as no such record of funding from Britain had been submitted to the ECP.

In a statement, he stated that the PTI continued to make hollow public statements, which are subsequently denied by the PTI lawyers before the ECP.

He recalled that on January 20, 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan made a public offer of ending secrecy in the foreign funding case, which was subsequently denied in writing by the PTI lawyer before the scrutiny committee on February 2.

Similarly, on February 9, the PTI’s central finance secretary publicly admitted that funds were received from the UAE through money changers in the private bank accounts of four PTI Central Office employees that included a telephone operator.