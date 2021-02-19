Award of Senate ticket to Sikh community opposed

NOWSHERA: The Christian community on Thursday opposed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf topbrass decision of awarding the Senate ticket to Baldip Singh.

Speaking at a press conference here, Chairman Christian community, Nowshera chapter, Lazar Jan, Paster Shamoon, Paster Riaz and others said that the PTI topbrass had awarded tickets to Baldip Singh, the brother-in-law of former minister Sardar Soran Singh.

They said that they rejected the PTI decision as the ticket awardee was not in the party until 2018, but now landed through parachute and awarded him the Senate ticket.

The speakers said that services being rendered by the Christian community and its population should be taken into consideration and the Senate ticket should be awarded to a member of their community.

They complained that Christian community was being pushed to the wall despite their numerous services and sacrifices rendered for the nation and the country since independence of Pakistan.

They demanded the party high-ups to reconsider their decision and award the Senate ticket to a member of Christian community.