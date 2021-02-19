CM wants civic bodies’ jurisdictions defined for better services

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the officials to define and notify the jurisdictions of the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Water Supply and Sanitation Company (WSSC) and Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) within a week to ensure quality municipal services.

He was chairing a meeting to review progress on the developmental schemes and public issues of the Peshawar region here on Thursday, said an official handout.

Besides lawmakers from Peshawar and Nowshera, the meeting was attended by officials of various KP departments and relevant federal entities.

The chief minister directed the officials to improve the overall sanitation, expedite anti-encroachment drive and plan a project for the reconstruction of all the dilapidated school buildings in Peshawar and its vicinity.

He asked them to strengthen and equip the TMAs in the rest of districts to ensure better municipal services delivery to the citizens therein.

Mahmood Khan directed Pesco to minimise power breakdown in the summer and ensure the replacement of out-of-order transformers.

The meeting was told that a scheme with a total cost of Rs.500 million was reflected in the ADP for the beautification of Phase-II in Hayatabad out of which Rs.187 million has been utilized.

It was added that the construction of additional parking plazas on the University Road was part of the uplift scheme.

Briefing about the initiatives taken so far to improve the gas supply network in Peshawar, the forum was informed that during the last fiscal year 70.5 km long network was replaced whereas replacement of additional 71 km long gas supply network had been approved in current fiscal year out of which 21 km have been replaced so far.

The meeting was told that reconstruction of 28 different schools of district Nowshera had been included in ADP.