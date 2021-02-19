Big hitter Morris smashes IPL auction record with $2.25 million fee

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHENNAI: South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive player bought for the Indian Premier League on Thursday, when Rajasthan Royals paid $2.25 million for him.
Taking centre stage in a high-spending auction for this year’s tournament, the fee smashed the record $2.2 million paid for Yuvraj Singh by Delhi in 2015.
Australian bowler Pat Cummins had previously been the most expensive foreign player, costing Kolkata Knight Riders $2.17m in 2019.
“The most expensive player in IPL history is now a Royal,” Rajasthan said as it trumpeted the signing of Morris, who will join a team including England stars Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes.
“It was quite a high price, but at the same time, the role in the team and the demand for the role plays a large part,” Royals’ director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara said.
The 33-year-old Morris is a fast bowler and hard-hitting lower order batsman. He has played for Rajasthan previously, in 2015.