Newage/Rizviz qualify for Allama Iqbal Polo subsidiary final

LAHORE: The combined team of Newage / Rizviz qualified for the subsidiary final of the Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021 here at Jinnah Polo and Country Club on Thursday.

Two round matches were played between three teams under the American system.

In the first match, Newage / Rizviz defeated Remounts by half a goal. The Newage / Rizviz team had the advantage of a half-a-goal handicap. Salvador Elava scored twice and Salvador Gortzi scored one for Newage / Rizviz.

Ignacio Negri scored three goals while Bilal Hai scored one goal for Remounts. Thus Newage / Rizviz won by three and a half goals margin to three.

In the second match, Newage / Rizviz defeated DS Polo / ASC by four and a half goals to nil. Salvador Elava scored three goals while Salvador Georgi scored one for Newage / Rizviz. DS Polo / ASC failed to score a single goal.

In the third match, Remounts defeated DS Polo / ASC by five goals to two. Ignacio Negri scored three goals, while Veri Antonio and Bilal Hai scored one goal each for Remounts. Hussam Ali Haider scored both the goals for DS Polo / ASC.

On Friday, three more matches will be played. Barry’s will face FG Polo for the second slot of the subsidiary final at 12 noon. BN Polo will face Diamond Paints at 2pm. At 3pm, Master Paints will compete with the sister team Master Paints Blacks. The winning teams will play the main final.