Richards not to join Gladiators this season

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators will miss their mentor Viv Richards during the PSL-6 as the former West Indies skipper has decided to skip the event due to Covid-19 situation.
The Gladiators on Thursday confirmed that Richards would be missed this season which will begin here at the National Stadium from February 20.