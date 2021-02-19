Agha Salman aiming to excel for Qalandars

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars all-rounder Agha Salman wants to play an important part in his team’s win in the coming season.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, he said he has set a goal for himself and that is to win the title for Lahore Qalandars in front of Lahore crowd.

Agha Salman, who had an excellent domestic season 2020-21, is working very hard according to the laid out plan of their director and head coach Aaqib Javed. “We are working hard for PSL and I am happy to be a part of Lahore Qalandars once again in PSL.

“I am training to the regimen given to us by our coach Aaqib Javed. I train for around six hours and hope that if given the opportunity, I will play an important role in the team’s wins,” said the all-rounder.

He said that Lahore Qalandars got the honor of playing the final in PSL 5 and this time they will try to win the final. “The goal is to win the final in front of the people of Lahore in Lahore,” he said.

“I continued to work hard, trained for hours and performed well in the domestic season. Now the target is to do well in PSL.

“Being a part of Lahore Qalandars for PSL in 2018 proved to be the turning point of my career. The coaches worked with me and improved my game,” he said.