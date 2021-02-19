close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2021

Richards not to join Gladiators this season

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2021

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators will miss their mentor Viv Richards during the PSL-6 as the former West Indies skipper has decided to skip the event due to Covid-19 situation.

The Gladiators on Thursday confirmed that Richards would be missed this season which will begin here at the National Stadium from February 20.

Latest News

More From Sports