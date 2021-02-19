Steyn not available for Gladiators first two matches

KARACHI: South African fast bowler Dale Steyn will not be available for Quetta Gladiators for their first two matches of the HBL PSL-6 due to his family engagement.

He will arrive here on February 22. Upon arrival he will undergo Covid test and complete quarantine phase before joining his side. Gladiators as a partial replacement have included young allrounder Hassan Khan in the squad.

Quetta will begin their PSL journey with their opener against holders Karachi Kings here at the National Stadium from January 20.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United replaced fast bowler Akif Javed with Zeeshan Zameer. Akif is yet to recover after a surgery and he will not be available for the PSL.