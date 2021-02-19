Forex reserves fall to $20.058bln

KARACHI: The total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $20.058 billion, compared with $20.073 billion in the previous week, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell $59 million to $12.889 billion in the week ended February 12, it added.

The decrease in the forex reserves was due to external debt repayment.

However, the foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks rose to $7.168 billion from $7.124 billion, it said.