Cotton stockpiling in factories falls 34pc

KARACHI: Cotton arrivals in the factories of Pakistan have dropped by 2.93 million bales or 34 percent by February 15, a report released by Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) showed on Thursday.

The PCGA said cotton stockpiling in factories was recorded at 5.61 million bales, down 34.29 percent from 8.54 million bales collected in the same period last year.

Of these, 70,200 bales were exported, up 19.66 percent, against 58,666 bales exported last year.

By this time, 5.23 million bales have been sold to mills, down 32.89 percent against last year’s 7.79 million bales during the same period last year.

Currently, 315,256 bales are in stocks with the ginners, down 54.62 percent from 694,717 bales last year.

Fortnightly flows (February 1-15) remained down by 26 percent at 44,957 bales against flows of 60,873 bales during the same period last year.

Punjab recorded arrivals of 3.48 million bales, down 31.41 percent, against arrivals of 5.07 million bales by the same period last year.

Arrivals from Sindh were down by 38.51 percent to 2.13 million bales against 3.47 million bales stockpiled in the ginning factories by the same period last year.