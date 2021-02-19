PTCL starts WhatsApp customer care

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has established its official presence on WhatsApp to better connect with customers and provide them with a convenient and customer-friendly communication platform, a statement said on Thursday.

To start using PTCL WhatsApp, the customers have to first save the PTCL WhatsApp number, which is 033 1218 1218, and then send a message on this number to get the required service, it added.

PTCL WhatsApp, a fast, simple, and reliable communication tool, will provide quick answers to customers’ frequently asked questions and introduce customers to various options such as complaints registration, order new products or services.

Moreover, the customers can get information about all kinds of packages and promos, along with getting their bill information and much more. This service will be available round-the-clock to the customers and will help bridge the communication gap.

On the launch of WhatsApp service, Moqeem ul Haque, chief commercial officer, and group corporate strategy officer, said: “Despite COVID-19, we have adapted to changing business environment and have taken proactive measures to provide convenience to our customers.”

“The successful launch of our WhatsApp service will provide seamless services to our customers and enable them to get a timely response on their queries and complaints; thus, ensuring enhanced customer experience.”