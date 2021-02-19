Rupee extends gains

KARACHI: The rupee rose for the second consecutive session on Thursday due to tepid dollar demand from importers, while positive economic sentiment also supported the local unit, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 158.93 against the dollar, up 0.21 percent from the previous closing of 159.26.

The rupee ended at 159.20 against the dollar, compared with 159.45 on Wednesday in the kerb market.

Dealers said the rupee again come to the 158 levels owing to insignificant import payments and the market’s optimism that increasing inflows from the overseas Pakistanis under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) and the release of $500 million from the International Monetary Fund, after the completion of the pending reviews and subject to the fund’s approval, would boost the outlook for Pakistan’s economy.

“There were fewer import payments today. The sentiment was definitely positive for the domestic currency, as traders expected that more inflows would happen following the resumption of the IMF loan programme,” a foreign exchange dealer said.

The IMF staff and the Pakistani authorities on Tuesday reached an agreement on a package of measures to complete second to fifth reviews of the authorities’ reform programme supported by the IMF’s extended fund facility.

RDA, a flagship initiative of the State Bank of Pakistan, has crossed $500 million-mark in remittances in five months.