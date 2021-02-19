Air pollution in Lahore has reached the alarming level of 321 micrograms per cubic metre. Once again, the city has been declared the most polluted city in the world. The main causes of pollution are heavy traffic and brick kilns. This problem is not limited to Lahore. Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Karachi and other major cities of the country are facing the same situation. According to the research carried out by a health journal ‘The Lancet’, more than 135,000 people die every year in Pakistan due to air pollution alone. Now, the Pakistan government is focusing on setting up Miyawaki Forests in the country. However, a lot needs to be done to deal with the country’s climate crisis. The authorities should take immediate steps to address this issue of alarming levels of air pollution.

Fahad Siddique

Islamabad