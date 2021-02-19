The number of road traffic deaths per 100,000 is lower in Japan, the UK and the US than in Pakistan. India has a higher death rate per 100,000 – 23.87 – as compared with Pakistan’s – which is 17.32 per one hundred thousand. Traffic deaths can, and should be, reduced by educating drivers about traffic rules. Such awareness campaigns should be carried out on a national level. The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) should work together with insurance companies to conduct driving lessons. TV channels and radio programmes should be asked to come up with a brilliant ad campaign that can easily spread awareness among people. Foreign companies from whom we buy vehicles can be asked for some form of assistance in setting up driving schools.

It is hoped that the government will take these suggestions seriously. It is absolutely no fun when the vehicle that is behind yours is maintaining a distance of less than six to seven feet; when oncoming vehicles have their lights on full beam because of which one cannot see the road; and when a driver turns on the indicator and starts changing lanes without checking if there are other vehicles on that lane. We have also seen drivers zigzagging on the Islamabad Stressway without any concern for their own safety and the safety of other road users. On the other hand, there are drivers that drive at 40 kph on the highway because they are either texting or talking on their mobile phones. The traffic police should start using drones to keep an eye on such drivers who violate traffic rules. The cost of operating these drones can easily be recovered through heavy fines imposed on traffic violators.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad