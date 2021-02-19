Rising prices

The sudden and sharp rise in the prices of essential commodities has become a serious issue in our society. The prices of wheat, rice and sugar have reached new heights. Rising inflation has mainly hit the poor and middle class. The main reason for this uncontrollable price hike is the artificial scarcity of goods created by dishonest people.

The relevant authorities should take strict action against hoarders and black marketers. Shopkeepers and traders must be ordered to put the price lists of essential commodities on display in order to reduce the prices of essential goods.

Amina Mohsin

Sahiwal