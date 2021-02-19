Towards growth

Many rich Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE are creating a robust tourist industry that will attract millions of tourists each year. Tourism increases the consumption of food and most Middle Eastern countries do not have desirable food production. Pakistan can use this opportunity to upgrade its agriculture sector and increase food production for exports. Pakistan is blessed with fertile land, good weather and water to help grow a variety of crops easily. But because of the use of outdated tools and low-quality seeds, Pakistan’s production levels are quite low. Pakistan can even ask Middle Eastern countries for loan so that it can purchase new agriculture equipment for Pakistani farmers. The simple installation of drip irrigation pipes on fields, which can be used for 20 years, can easily double the production. The farmer can pay for the equipment through the sale of the increased output over ten years.

Pakistan should also ask these countries whether it can pay back the loan in kind – through the export of fresh food items to these countries over the next 10 or 20 years. A similar strategy can also be used to set up the food processing industry that would supply processed food to the Middle East. It is a win-win situation for both parties as Pakistan will be able to upgrade its agriculture sector and Middle Eastern countries will be able to meet potential tourists’ food demands.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar