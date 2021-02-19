Plastic waste

This is to draw the attention of the local authorities of Gujranwala to the unhygienic conditions of GT Road. This busy road is covered with piles of single-use plastic bags. These bags often end up choking storm drains. As a result, after a heavy rainfall, the road is usually covered under rainwater for a long period.

The standing water then becomes a breeding ground for all kinds of insects that carry many life-threatening diseases. The authorities need to have a look into this issue and start the maintenance of the area at the earliest.

Mubashra Saleem

Gujranwala