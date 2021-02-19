Facebook imposes Australia news blackout

BRISBANE, Australia: Facebook was branded “arrogant” and “unconscionable” for banning Australian users from sharing news on Thursday, as its defiant response to government regulation inadvertently crippled the pages of several emergency services.

The California firm effectively stripped news from Facebook Down Under -- claiming Australian government proposals it pay for news were unworkable, forcing it to make the move “with a heavy heart”.

So Australians woke unable to share news articles or view media´s Facebook pages, while Aussie news sources disappeared from the site worldwide. But a technical hitch meant the Facebook pages of children´s charities, a domestic violence hotline and various emergency services were also scrubbed, prompting widespread outcry.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Facebook had made a decision to “unfriend” Australia. He vowed to press ahead with regulation, while slamming Facebook for “cutting off essential information services on health and emergency services”.

The actions, he said, were “as arrogant as they were disappointing”. A Facebook spokesperson said official government pages — including those alerting the public to Covid-19 outbreaks, bushfires and cyclones — were not the target and were “inadvertently impacted”.

Some non-news sites caught up in the blackout gradually returned throughout the day, but Australians are still grappling with fallout from the decision.