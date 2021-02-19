Deadly winter storm pushes into eastern US

NEW YORK: A deadly winter weather system that brought record-busting cold to the southern and central United States, knocking out power for millions in oil-rich Texas, pushed up the East Coast on Thursday as heavy snowfall and icy buildups disrupted coronavirus vaccinations.

The historic frigid blast has over the past week seen Arctic cold envelope a US heartland unfamiliar with such extremes, leaving dozens of dead in its wake and nearly seven million Texans told to boil water before consuming it.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said a “major” winter storm would impact an area stretching from Virginia up to the Northeast, bringing “treacherous” travel conditions. Snow fell steadily across New York City throughout the morning, forcing the cancelation of hundreds of flights and delaying the opening of two Covid-19 vaccination sites after the storm disrupted dosage delivery.

Forecasters predicted up to five inches of snow for the Big Apple, which has already been blanketed by the white stuff twice this winter during two separate storms. A weather warning was in effect in New Jersey, where Governor Phil Murphy announced the temporary closure of several vaccination sites.

“This may result in many appointments needing to be rescheduled,” he said. Across Texas, which has been hardest hit by the cold snap, utility companies were gradually restoring power though more than 500,000 homes and businesses remained without electricity.

Texas power companies had to implement rolling blackouts to avoid grids being overloaded as residents cranked up the heat. The surge in demand came just as generating capacity drooped thanks to power stations and wind turbines freezing.

David Hernandez, 38, spent the night at a Houston church with other people who had fled their homes. “My car got stranded and I was trying to sleep in the car but it was just too cold,” Hernandez said. “Liquids in my car were actually turning to ice so it was like sleeping in an ice box.