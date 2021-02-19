Erdogan sues opposition rival in row over Iraq deaths

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday sued his main opposition rival for claiming he was personally “responsible” for the deaths of 13 Turks in Iraq.

Turkey accuses outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants of executing the 13 police officers and security personnel, whom they had abducted in Turkey and held hostage in a cave in northern Iraq.

But the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey and its Western allies, said the 13 were killed by Turkish bombs dropped during a rescue operation Ankara launched last week. The failed rescue attempt has piled political pressure on Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey as prime minister and president since 2003.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), said in parliament on Tuesday that it was “Erdogan who is responsible for our 13 martyrs”. “You are launching an operation but all the hostages died,” Kilicdaroglu said.

His comments infuriated Erdogan, whose lawyers are now seeking 500,000 Turkish liras ($72,000, 60,000 euros) in compensation for “moral damages”, the Anadolu state news agency reported.

The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), parliament’s second-largest opposition group, also criticised Erdogan for the failed operation, arguing that negotiations would have been more effective.