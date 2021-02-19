close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
Georgian PM resigns

World

AFP
February 19, 2021

TBILISI: Georgia’s prime minister resigned on Thursday over plans to arrest a top opposition leader, deepening a political crisis that has gripped the Caucasus nation since elections last year. Giorgi Gakharia, a 45-year-old with the ruling Georgian Dream party who was prime minister since 2019, said he was stepping down because of disagreement in the government over enforcing a court order to arrest Nika Melia.

