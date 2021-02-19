Colombian mly accused of extra-judicial killings

BOGOTA: Colombia’s military carried out at least 6,400 extra-judicial killings and presented them as combat deaths from 2002 to 2008, a special court set up under a peace accord said on Thursday.

That number is almost three times higher than previous estimates. The court, called the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, is investigating crimes and atrocities committed during half a century of armed conflict between government troops and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), Marxist rebels who laid down arms following the historic 2016 peace accord.