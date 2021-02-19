BOP inks MoU with PCRCL

LAHORE:Non-Performing Assets of the Banking Industry have persistently shown a rising trend over the last several years and are a source of grave concern and a major stumbling block in the way of rapid economic growth. These NPAs are expected to augment in the wake of current economic meltdown, political uncertainty and COV1D-19 impact.

In this regard, the bank after conducting an exhaustive due diligence of its hardcore Non-Performing Assets (NPAs), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PCRCL for expeditious resolution of its long standing NPAs, as well as to play its role in the revival of sick industries. The MoU shall give the bank the First Mover’s advantage in the industry to utilise the services of PCRCL.

The MoU was formally signed in Lahore at BOP’s Head Office by Mr Arslan M Iqbal (Chief Risk Officer – BOP) & Mr Imran Butt (Chief Financial Officer – PCRCL). The signing ceremony was attended by Mr Zafar Masud (President & CEO – BOP) and Mr Laqa Sarwar (CEO –PCRCL). ***