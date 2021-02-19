Call to promote Urdu language

LAHORE:The West Pakistan Urdu Academy has demanded the government to restore the status of Urdu as national language and promote it. This was demanded by office-bearers of the Academy addressing a special meeting on Thursday. The academy issued the latest catalogue containing a list of about 200 publications in Urdu language related to the fields of literature, history, criticism, science etc. The academy's secretary general Khawaja Muhammad Zakariya said the academy was serving Urdu language and literature for over six decades, with meagre resources. He demanded the government help academy with financial assistance for its better functioning.