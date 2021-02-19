457 POs arrested in current year

LAHORE :Lahore Police during a crackdown on the persons involved in heinous crimes arrested 988 proclaimed offenders, court absconders and target offenders in the current year.

DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani said that out of the total 988 arrested offenders, as many as 457 were proclaimed offenders whereas 236 were target offenders and 295 court absconders. Sajid Kiani said that Lahore police had devised a special strategy to arrest the proclaimed offenders (POs) as most of them were found involved in heinous crimes, including illegal possessions, murders, attempts of murder, kidnappings for ransom, extortions and narcotics. All the divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs have been directed to meet the target of arrest of the POs and TOs and speed up the crackdown on them as overall performance of the police officers and officials will be evaluated by the targets achieved in this regard.

accidents: Around 11 people died, whereas 999 were injured in 923 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 579 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 420 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.

arrested: Gulshan-e-Iqbal police claimed to have arrested a drug dealer on Thursday. The arrested suspect has been identified as Sajjad. Police seized 1,560 gram charas from him. A case has been registered against him.

robbers: Defence-B investigations police claimed to have arrested two robbers on Thursday. The suspects have been identified as Kashif alias Kashi Don and his accomplice Yousaf Shan.