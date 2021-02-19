tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:A badge pinning ceremony for the promotion of an inspector to the rank of DSP was held at CPO Lahore Thursday. DSP Malik Iqbal assured the additional IGP PHP of his commitment to his duties. IGP PHP Shahid Hanif said the PHP officers who have been promoted from inspectors to DSPs should enforce law and serve people as a team with their subordinates.