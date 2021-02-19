Speeding vehicle takes two lives

LAHORE:At least two persons died in a road traffic accident in Kahna on Thursday. The victims have been identified as Hameed, 50, and Imran, 36. The victims were riding a bike when a speeding trailer hit them while climbing up a flyover. They were shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced them as brought dead. A police team removed the bodies to morgue. They also collected forensic evidences from the scene and recorded statements of the eye-witnesses. They also impounded the vehicle and took the suspected driver into custody.

Woman dies: A 27-year-old woman died under suspicious circumstances in the Nishter Colony police limits on Thursday. The victim is identified as Rabia, a resident of Youhanabad and was engaged to one Ejaz. She went to hospital to get medicine. Ejaz called her family members and informed them that her condition had deteriorated.