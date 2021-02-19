LWMC officer suspended following letter from CM

LAHORE:The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) chairman has suspended general manager (Operations) of the company on poor performance.

A statement issued by LWMC here on Thursday said the chairman took the action after Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sent a letter of displeasure to the company on unsatisfactory cleanliness situation in the City.

LWMC Chairman Amjed Ali Noon said the company was trying its best to clean the City with its limited resources, and issuance of the letter of displeasure will down the morale of the employees. He said he had been trying to meet the chief minister for the last two days but his staff was not allowing him to meet the CM. He said the purpose of the meeting was also to express reservations over the letter. He said the CM’s letter should be given to Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal who was appointed to oversee the LWMC sanitation campaign.

The LWMC chairman said Mian Aslam Iqbal was interfering in the management of the company and was illegally occupying it. The LWMC chairman said that earlier more than nine officers were suspended due to unsatisfactory sanitation arrangements on the chief minister's visit to the City and VIP routes. He said the CM’s letter did not identify any specific area which led to the suspension of the GM Operations, who had previously served as an assistant director admin at the Metropolitan Corporation. The chairman said that the GM Operations was illegallyposted in LWMC on January 13, 2021 who was only a matriculate. This illegal posting was investigated at the 109th meeting of the board of directors and the orders of his posting were ordered to be withdrawn.

The LWMC chairman said that according to the vision of the prime minister, he challenged and expelled the corruption mafia from LWMC besides ending monopoly of international contractors.

He said a record waste collection had been made after LWMC took over the City's cleanliness operation. Garbage was collected from the City in one shift on a daily basis by Turkish contractors while the LWMC started working in three shifts using all resources on an emergency basis. The LWMC staff performed well and cleared the backlog of more than 50,000 tonnes of garbage with daily operations, the chairman said in the statement.