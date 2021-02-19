Shujaat asks political leaders to think beyond party politics

LAHORE:Former prime minister Azad Kashmir and president PTI Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Ch called on PML-Q president and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain at his residence here and inquired about his well-being.

The current political situation in the country and Kashmir were discussed on the occasion. Senators Kamil Ali Agha, Ch Sabahat Elahi and Rana Khalid were present in the meeting. Ch Shujaat Hussain said, “Kashmir issue is a national issue. All political leaders should think beyond party politics. Indian oppression on Kashmiris should be stopped. Indian extremism is on the rise. The world should take notice. Now is the time for the world to stop the atrocities against Kashmiris.”

Ch Shujaat Hussain said the opinion of Kashmiris regarding Kashmir should be given importance. This is a tripartite issue. The real party in Kashmir issue is the Kashmiri people. Without their opinion, no solution will be acceptable to anyone. Kashmir issue will be resolved only through dialogue. War is not the solution to any problem. India has fought many wars for which no solution has emerged, Shujaat added.

On the occasion, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Ch thanked Ch Shujaat Hussain for his support on Kashmir issue and said that the people of Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) had the right to decide their independence. Kashmir is also a party to this issue with India and Pakistan. So, this issue should be resolved through dialogue, he said.