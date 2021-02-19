Georgian PM resigns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TBILISI: Georgia’s prime minister resigned on Thursday over plans to arrest a top opposition leader, deepening a political crisis that has gripped the Caucasus nation since elections last year. Giorgi Gakharia, a 45-year-old with the ruling Georgian Dream party who was prime minister since 2019, said he was stepping down because of disagreement in the government over enforcing a court order to arrest Nika Melia.