Fri Feb 19, 2021
AFP
February 19, 2021

Six children killed in Uganda

World

KAMPALA: Six children were killed and five others injured in northwest Uganda after an old explosive they found in the bushes detonated as they played with it, police said on Thursday. Three children died instantly while three others succumbed to injuries en route to hospital in Adjumani, a district of West Nile region that witnessed years of conflict and insurgencies.

