Two ‘robbers’ arrested in encounter

Two suspects were arrested in an injured condition after an exchange of fire with the Defence police in Qayyumabad on Thursday.

The injured were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical treatment where they were identified as 28-year-old Habib and 30-yer-old Ibrahim. The encounter took place when the police saw the robbers looting cash and valuables from passersby.

The police said the suspects had been arrested in the past as well by the Korangi Industrial Area and Steel Town police. Arms, motorcycles and other valuables were recovered from their possession. Cases have been registered while an investigation is continuing.

Man shot

A man was shot and injured in a firing incident in Quaidabad. He was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment. Police said the incident apparently took place over a personal enmity while an investigation is underway.