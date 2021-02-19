Chinese companies told to follow int’l standards to lift Karachi’s garbage

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has directed its Chinese contractors to change their methods of cleaning the city and adopt international standards.

SSWMB managing director Zubair Channa directed the Chinese contractors during a meeting on Thursday to remove all piles of garbage from Karachi. Rubble and garbage needed to be separately lifted so that citizens could be provided relief, he said and asked the Chinese contractors to show results in a month.

The meeting was attended by owners of Chinese companies and their managers, and SSWMB executive directors and other officials. Channa said the contractors were not lifting garbage as per their contracts with the solid waste board. He said the contractors needed to change their methods of lifting garbage and adopt international standards.

He said the purpose of the board was to get the city cleaned, but public kept complaining about littering. He said the Chinese companies tasked with lifting garbage needed to lift trash from exactly where it was produced.

“This is exactly the international practice, which will eliminate all garbage dumps across the city,” he said, adding that if adopted this practice would ensure garbage was not visible at open spaces and strewn across roads.

Channa tasked the companies to use separate vehicles for the lifting of garbage and rubble and to not mix them. The Chinese companies were directed to come up with a plan in a one-month time and to start showing results. They were further told to revisit their methods of lifting garbage and train their managers and workers. Channa also directed the SSWMB officials to work as a team with the Chinese companies and help them adopt new methods of lifting trash.

He said it was the responsibility of the officials to help the Chinese contractors and monitor

their work. He stressed the need for making their performances better and warned against showing any negligence.