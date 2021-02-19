â€˜PSL seating arrangements to be in accordance with SOPsâ€™

Foolproof security will be ensured during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, while the seating arrangements for the spectators will be made by the National Stadium administration strictly in accordance with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A statement issued by the Karachi commissionerâ€™s office on Thursday said that Commissioner Naveed Ahmed Shaikh chaired a meeting at his office to discuss and finalise the arrangements for the sixth edition of the PSL tournament that will start on Saturday (tomorrow).

The meeting reviewed the arrangements made for security, traffic management, parking, electricity supply, street lightsâ€™ installation, cleanliness, shuttle service and the observance of the coronavirus SOPs.

Due to the expected traffic congestion during the matches, the meeting decided that special arrangements will be made to avoid gridlock on the roads around the stadium so that vehicles and pedestrians do not face any difficulties.

The commissioner asked the relevant officials to ensure that the alternative routes are managed in accordance with the convenience of the commuters. The meeting also decided that Sharea Faisal and the roads leading to the National Stadium will be cleaned and beautified, displaying portraits and cardboard cut-outs of the players.

The meeting was also briefed about the parking arrangement and the shuttle service. District East Additional Deputy Commissioner Irfan Salam told the meeting that the parking arrangements have been made at the Hakim Said Ground and the National Coaching Centre.

The commissioner asked all the officials to play their role in making the PSLâ€™s sixth edition a successful event in the city. He said that the PSL is a national event, so every department concerned and relevant official must make all-out efforts to ensure its success.