Political solution imperative for peace in Afghanistan: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to support an Afghan led and Afghan owned peace process and said that the political solution to Afghan issue was imperative for bringing peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.

“Afghan peace process would be initiation of an era of peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region,” he said in a conversation with Head of Afghan Masood Foundation Ahmad Wali Massoud who met him here on Wednesday evening along with a delegation. The visit is part of Pakistan’s ongoing policy to reach out to political leadership in Afghanistan to forge common understanding on the Afghan peace process and deepen people-to-people linkages. During the meeting, Pak-Afghan relations and the political situation in the region and issues of mutual interest came under discussion. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar said that Pakistan strongly desires a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan which is in the best interest of Pakistan and the entire region. The Speaker said that Pakistan is steadfast in its support to an inclusive, broad based and political peace efforts in Afghanistan. He said that the parties to the peace process should avail this opportunity and engage constructively for ending decades old conflict in Afghanistan. He said that positive progression in the peace negotiations depicts the commitment of the Afghan leadership in the peace process. He said that people of Afghanistan long for peace in the country. He said that there was no military solution to the Afghan issue. Referring to the initiatives by the Parliament and the Executive, Asad Qaisar said that Pakistan-Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in National Assembly took the lead to discuss and forwarded recommendations for removing impediments in strengthening the bilateral relations and trade. He said that Pakistan had opened borders for their Afghan brethren during COVID-19 apart from removing tariff barriers and impediments in Afghan bilateral and transit trade. He also said that Afghan brethren would also benefit from the visa facilitation for visitors, students specially patients. The Speaker National Assembly said that Afghanistan due to its geographical location could serve as the gateway to Central Asia bringing CPEC benefits to Afghanistan but to the Central Asia and beyond as well. He said that establishment of border markets would enhance economic activities on both sides of the border.

Masood Foundation Head Ahmad Wali Masood said that Afghans appreciate Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan and value Islamabad for hosting Afghan refugees for decades. He agreed that the involvement of all parties is essential for lasting peace in Afghanistan. He said that Afghans strongly desire an end to decades old conflict in the country. He agreed that the dividends of peace would not only be reaped by Afghanistan but by the entire region. Masood said that people on both sides of the border were tied in eternal bonds due to their close affinities. He expressed his gratitude to Speaker Asad Qaiser for this initiatives for bringing the political leadership and people of both the countries closer.