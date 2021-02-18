SHO suspended over poor performance

KASUR: DPO Imran Kishore Wednesday suspended Kot Radha Kishan SHO Amjad Dogar over his poor performance. The DPO also warned two SHOs over their failure in controlling crime within their jurisdiction. According to the DPO, it is the duty of the police to protect lives and properties of citizens. He stated during the last one and a half months, some 39 accused of 10 dangerous robber gangs have been arrested and stolen property worth Rs 6 million was also recovered. The DPO said special check posts had been established at the entrances and exits of the district. The DPO said more than 50 habitual criminals involved in robberies were also interrogated.

PATIENT DIES DUE TO DOCTOR’S ‘NEGLIGENCE’: A patient died due to alleged negligence of a doctor at THQ hospital, Pattoki on Wednesday. Reportedly, Irfan was brought to THQ Hospital Pattoki where Dr Umair Mazhar checked him and during his medical checkup he died. The relatives of Irfan alleged that he died due to negligence of the doctor, saying the doctor refused to tend him when he was requested second time. They also tortured Dr Umair.