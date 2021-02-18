Double murder case: Prime accused awarded death sentence

SUKKUR: The judge of the Model Criminal Court Nawabshah, Abdul Hafeez Maitlo, on Wednesday has awarded the death sentence twice along with a fine of Rs200,000 to the accused of a double murder case, while a woman, who was his alleged accomplice, had received a life imprisonment. Reports said in 2019, a 12-year-old girl Gullan and her three-year-old Chanda were allegedly stabbed to death by their mother Ladlo Jandawaro along with her alleged friend Veero, when both the kids saw them during their intimacy, in the limits of B-Section Police Station of Nawabshah. The police found that the mother of the kids had indeed killed them both, so the police arrested the woman and during the investigation she allegedly disclosed that she and her alleged friend had stabbed both children death.