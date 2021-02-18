First episode of ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’, records history with 12m views

KARACHI: The first episode of the iconic serial, “Khuda aur Mohabbat”, has made a new record of popularity as the number of viewership reached 12 million mark within four days. The serial was created under the banner of “Seventh Sky Entertainment” by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi has established itself at the top of the rating chart. On the other hand, the number of viewers of the serial’s first episode on the digital media platform ‘YouTube’ has reached more than 12 million in just four days, which is still number one in trending. Crossing the milestone of 12 million views is an honour for everyone involved with the drama. Writer Hashim Nadeem's story “Khuda aur Mohabbat” has been filmed under the direction of renowned director Wajahat Hussain. The first episode aired last Friday on Geo TV which on the one hand made a splash on the rating chart and, on the other hand, YouTube garnered tens of millions of people in the digital media industry in just three days. Producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi are deeply grateful to the audience for their love. The masterpiece has garnered the most views in the first three days of its launch, setting up a record that no other drama in the history of Pakistani media industry. “Geo Entertainment” is traditionally at the forefront of popularity even today, providing great content to its viewers. The second episode of the play. "Khuda aur Mohabbat" airs every Friday at 8pm on GeoTV.