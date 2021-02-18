Seminary student shot dead

BAHAWALPUR: A 14-year-old seminary student of Basti Katchi Kothi was shot daed by a security guard on Wednesday. Accused guard Niaz Muhammad Khan shot dead Muhammad Ikram on the allegations of theft in a mobile phone shop in Khanqah Sharif. The boy was buried hurriedly. Relatives of the boy staged a protest outside Sma Stta police station and demanded action against the killer.